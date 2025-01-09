Ganduje Defends Morka Over Obi’s Alleged Threat To Life

Share

The All Progressives Congress APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje has joined to defend the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka on the allegations of threat to life by the former Anambra governor, Mr. Peter Obi Gandije, who defended Morka in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday said Obi’s allegation of threat to life was misleading, as he said Morka was doing his job as the National Publicity Secretary of APC.

Recall that the interview granted by the APC National Publicity Secretary to the TVC has raised dust after he said that the Labour party Presidential candidate in the 2023 Presidential election has cross the lines and anything that comes to him, he should take.

Some persons, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar have raised concerns over the disposition of the APC spokesperson They have attributed the statement credited to Felix Morka as threat to the life of Peter Obi and that of his family.

But reacting to the concerns yesterday, the APC National Chairman said: “By falsely claiming that Morka threatened his life, Mr. Obi has libeled Morka in the extreme and incited his online supporters to issue death threats against Morka and his family.”

He emphasized that as a public figure, Mr. Obi has a responsibility to provide accurate and truthful information, adding that spreading falsehood undermines public trust.

