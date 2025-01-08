Ganduje Defends Morka On Alleged Threat To Life Against Obi

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has defended the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka on the allegations of threat to life by the former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi.

Ganduje, who defended Morka in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday said Obi’s allegation of threat to life was misleading, as he said Morka was doing his job as the National Publicity Secretary of APC.

It would be recalled that the interview granted by the APC National Publicity Secretary to the TVC has raised dust after he said that the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 Presidential election has crossed the lines and anything that comes to him, he should take.

Some persons, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar have raised concerns over the disposition of the APC spokesperson

They have attributed the statement credited to Felix Morka as a threat to the life of Peter Obi and that of his family.

But reacting to the concerns on Wednesday, the APC National Chairman said, “By falsely claiming that Morka threatened his life, Mr Obi has libelled Morka in the extreme and incited his online supporters to issue death threats against Morka and his family.”

He emphasized that as a public figure, Mr Obi has a responsibility to provide accurate and truthful information, adding that spreading falsehood undermines public trust.

He noted that Morka was simply discharging his duties as the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, holding opposition actors accountable for their statements, as is expected in a democratic setting.

“Morka’s comments during the interview were strictly in response to a question referencing ‘prophets of doom’ and ‘voodoo economics.’ Nothing in his statement constituted or suggested a threat to Obi or anyone else,” Ganduje clarified.

The APC Chairman further underscored the importance of free speech, a right protected by Nigeria’s Constitution, which applies equally to all Nigerians, including members of the ruling party and therefore called on Mr Obi to refrain from misinformation and to accept criticism as part of the democratic process.

“Does Mr. Obi expect the APC to fold its arms and allow the opposition to propagate falsehoods without any response?” Ganduje queried, stressing that the APC will continue to counter baseless allegations with facts against the Tinubu-led government.

Ganduje stated that the party stands by the position of the National Publicity Secretary Mr Morka in his effort to defend the federal government and set the records straight against disinformation by desperate politicians.

Dr. Ganduje reiterated the APC’s commitment to upholding democratic principles while holding opposition actors accountable when necessary.

He also described it as unfortunate and misleading, just as he stated that Mr. Obi’s accusations stem from a misrepresentation of remarks made by Morka,

