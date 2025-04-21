Ganduje Condoles With Niyi Akinsiju On Mother’s Death

Share

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has condoled with Dr Niyi Akinsiju, his adviser on Strategy and Planning, over the death of Mrs Alice Oluwalola Akinsiju, his mother.

In a condolence message per- sonally signed by Ganduje yes- terday and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, he described the late matriarch of the Akinsiju fam- ily as a pillar of support for the family.

He said: “Mama lived a no- table life while on earth, as a pillar of support to her family and hope to her community. “But the reality is that, noth- ing on earth can sufficiently prepare one to assimilate the shock and despair occasioned by the death of a loved one.

“I truly know that she was an indispensable and inseparable part of you and her passing has no doubt created a wide void in your life,” said Ganduje.

He said she would be fondly remembered for her remarkable life and contributions, which she expressed through love, compassion and selfless acts of servitude.

He added: “We, therefore, join your friends and associates to express our heartfelt condolences. “We urge you and your entire family to draw solace and strength in the fact that the Almighty God is always with us through the good and difficult moments of life and will always grant His blessings in every misfortune and loss.

“Please accept the assurances of my esteemed regards to you and all members of your immediate and extended family.

Share