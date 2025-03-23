Ganduje Condoles Katsina Gov Over Mother’s Death

Share

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has expressed his condolences to the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umar Radda, over the passing of his mother, Hajiya Safarau Umar Baribari.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, in Abuja, Ganduje described her demise as a profound loss to the family, friends, and people of Katsina State.

He acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the late Hajiya Safarau and prayed for Almighty Allah (SWT) to grant her eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus while giving the bereaved family the strength to bear the loss.

The APC National Chairman urged Governor Radda and all those affected to find solace in the cherished memories and lasting legacy of the deceased.

The former Governor of Kano State also reaffirmed the party’s support and solidarity with the people of Katsina State during this moment of grief.

