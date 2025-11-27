Ganduje Condemns Bandits’ Attacks, Urges Kano Govt To Act Swiftly

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has expressed deep sorrow over the recent bandit attacks in Shanono and Tsanyawa Local Government Areas, which left three people dead and several women and children kidnapped.

In a statement signed by his former Chief of Staff and ex-Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, Ganduje described the attacks as “tragic, painful, and deeply distressing,” noting that the violent raids undermine security and threaten communal peace.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and affected communities, stressing that the emotional and psychological trauma caused by the incidents requires urgent support, coordinated intervention, and decisive action from all stakeholders.

Ganduje urged the Kano State Government to adopt proactive, intelligence-driven, and community-based security strategies, warning that the situation “is assuming a worrisome proportion that cannot be ignored or downplayed.”

He advised the government to draw from the security models implemented during his administration (2015–2023), including strengthened local vigilance groups, multi-layered community policing, robust intelligence sharing, improved coordination with security agencies, and development-focused crime-prevention initiatives. According to him, these measures significantly helped contain rural banditry, deter urban crime, and maintain relative stability in the state.

The former APC chairman also commended the governments of Niger, Kwara, Kebbi and other states for what he termed “effective and decisive handling of similar security challenges,” praising their timely interventions, inter-agency cooperation, and strong community engagement.

Ganduje further applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to strengthening national security, modernizing the armed forces, and enhancing the operational capacity of security formations, describing the President’s initiatives as a demonstration of “strong political will and clear determination to secure the country.”

He urged residents of the affected communities to remain calm but vigilant, and to cooperate with security operatives by providing timely information that could help prevent further attacks.

Ganduje emphasized that addressing insecurity requires collective responsibility, noting that synergy among citizens, traditional institutions, government authorities, and security agencies is crucial to defeating banditry and restoring peace.

He assured the people of Shanono and Tsanyawa that they are not alone in their grief, reaffirming that leaders at various levels are committed to ensuring their safety and supporting ongoing efforts to secure the communities.