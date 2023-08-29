Ganduje Challenges Kwankwaso To Publicly Display His PhD Certificate

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has thrown a strong academic challenge to his ark political rival, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to come out and publicly display his Ph.D. certificates.

“I’m ready to produce my PhD certificate for everybody to see that I’m real and by which I’m challenging Kwankwaso to also come out with his own PhD certificate to show that he is a Doctorate Degree Holder like me”, Ganduje said.

Speaking through a Video Clip shared on Social Media, the National Chairman of the APC, described Ganduje as an illiterate who cannot understand what is a Master Plan.

He said, “Rabiu Kwankwaso, lobbied to be the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, in the name of changing its Master Plan, but I asked did Kwankwaso knows what is Master Plan.

Ganduje noted that Kwankwaso’s series of trials to become Minister in the Cabinet of Tinubu probes that he was so desperate for power, “but rather the President Tinubu quietly asked me to gives a Minister and I gave him a PhD holder Dr Mariyya Bunkuru”.

” Kwankwaso supported the demolition of buildings in Kano to portray himself as a minister who will revive the master plan of Abuja, but not knowing that what he was doing was rather a Madness that was seriously hated by many including the President”.

The former governor of Kano State said this in a meeting with some of his loyalists and party supporters from the state at the APC secretariat in Abuja.

He stated that his predecessor was desperate to become FCT Minister but was denied the position by President Tinubu.

Ganduje added that the demolition of buildings approved by his administration was the only way Kwankwaso and Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, could express their frustration under the guise of sanitising Kano’s master plan.

The APC chairman said: “Is it not the FCT minister position that he wanted? That was why he demolished buildings in Kano under the guise that he wanted to defend the master plan. If you ask him what the master plan is, he can’t tell you.

“All you will hear is, ‘We will reset the Kano masterplan. We have promised Kano people that we will demolish houses even if they are 1,000-storey buildings’. Look, if an illiterate person does not know he is one, he is certainly blind. That is what befell him.”