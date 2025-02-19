Ganduje Cautions Aviation Agencies Over Rivalry

Share

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and Chairman Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Alhaji Abdulahi Ganduje, has canvassed collaboration among agencies in the aviation sector in order to achieve the lofty Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Ganduje also cautioned against institutional rivalry among the agencies which he said detract from the overall objective of the Tinubu ‘s administration in fixing challenges in the aviation sector. He disclosed this yesterday during a working visit to FAAN, where he met with the management team.

Ganduje also embarked on a tour of facilities at the Lagos International Airport, where he identified challenges plaguing the authority. He said: “My request here is for collaboration. I hope there is no institutional rivalry.

Wherever you have a function to be executed by different institutions, sometimes if care is not taken, there will be rivalry and the end of it, whatever you do if the other institution or agency has not done its homework, then you find out that the overall objective is defective.

“I implore you the managing director of FAAN alongside other MDs of other agencies to work together so that you all can achieve the overall objective of Mr. President.”

Acc9rding to him, “organisational structure is also vital, we expect cooperation among directorates, no directorate itself will succeed without the cooperation of other directorates. So there should be a seamless understanding and synergy. I also call for more coordination.”

