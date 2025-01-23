Ganduje Calls For Offensive Military Onslaught On Bandits

Share

In a strategic move to combat bandits terrorising the country, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has called for reform, saying Nigeria can’t win against bandits by being defensive.

New Telegraph reports that Ganduje who spoke on Thursday called for an offensive military onslaught against bandits by taking the fight to their camps in the forests

Speaking while paying a condolence visit to Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, on the tragic tanker explosion incidents at Dikko, junction, in Suleja noted that only an offensive approach would address the activities of bandits and insurgents who are hiding in forests.

Using his experience as a former governor of Kano State, Ganduje emphasized the need to take battles to bandits in the forests.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje commended the efforts of Governor Bago in addressing activities of criminal elements in the state.

He said: “I’m standing before you on behalf of Nigerlites; we really appreciate this visit. We are doing a lot to create awareness among our people about the dangers of scooping fuel whenever such an accident occurs.

READ ALSO:

“We are here to pray for our friend, our brother and the good people of Niger State. We sincerely condole with the government and the good people of Niger State, the families of the deceased and the injured ones,” He added: “We appreciate how you keep Niger State safe because Niger State has the largest land mass and with the highest number of forests in the country which is a herculean task to keep the peace within its environs. “Your Excellency, the solution to this menace is to conquer the forest. The bandits are in the forest, why have we been on the defensive instead of being on the offensive? “When I was the Governor of Kano State, I requested through the Federal Government that the military take over Falgore Forest and the military built a military training ground there. That was how bandits were chased away from that forest and Kano is at peace,” Also, the Niger state government appreciated the solidarity of the APC leadership and urged the Federal Government to address critical infrastructure, such as the Suleija-Minna Road, to reduce accidents and improve safety in the state.

Share

Please follow and like us: