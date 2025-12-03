Ganduje Calls For Collective Commitment To Strengthen Aviation Sector

…As FAAN holds governing board retreat

The Chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Dr Abdullah Ganduje, on Wednesday, called on stakeholders to renew their collective commitment to strengthening the aviation sector and preparing it for the future.

Ganduje made the call while addressing participants at the 4-day FAAN Board and Stakeholders Retreat in Abuja, stressing the need for continuous evolution, innovation, and collaboration to ensure long-term resilience, efficiency, and global relevance.

“We must continuously evolve, anticipate emerging trends and adopt innovative approaches that ensure long-term resilience, efficiency, and global relevance,” Ganduje said.

The former Governor of Kano State and immediate past Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Party (APC), also highlighted the theme of the retreat, which is “Future-Proofing FAAN: Leadership, Modernisation and Strategic Renewal.”

Ganduje expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his Renewed Hope Agenda, which has led to reforms revitalising Nigeria’s airports and strengthening the aviation ecosystem, just as he appreciated the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, for his vision and support.

He emphasised the need for stakeholders to work together to build a modern, efficient, and innovative FAAN that is financially sustainable and globally competitive.

“We must strengthen our leadership culture, accelerate modernisation, invest in staff welfare and capacity development, and improve operational efficiency,” Ganduje said, outlining key areas for attention.

He encouraged open dialogue, honest reflection, and constructive engagement, urging participants to “question assumptions, propose new ideas, and challenge ourselves to think boldly.”

Also, in her opening remarks at the retreat, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, highlighted three key pillars for the authority’s future: Leadership, Modernisation, and Strategic Renewal.

“I want to reaffirm that FAAN, under my leadership, operates on a clear, open-door policy,” she said, adding that this approach fosters innovation, transparency, and collaborative problem-solving.

Mrs Kuku emphasised the importance of enhancing infrastructure, ensuring all airports are safe, secure, and welcoming. “We must ensure that all our airports are safe, secure, and welcoming spaces for our many guests, who are the reason for our existence,” she stressed.

She expressed her appreciation to the Board Chairman, Umar Ganduje, and members of the Board for their dedication and guidance. “Your presence here signifies a shared determination to steer this Authority toward its full potential,” she said.

The FAAN MD expressed confidence that the retreat would be a great success, marking a significant step forward in FAAN’s journey toward a future-proof organisation.

“I am confident that, with the calibre of leaders assembled here, this retreat will be a great success,” she said.

The retreat is expected to yield actionable strategies for FAAN’s growth and development. Participants include the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mrs Festus Keyamo, SAN, and other distinguished guests.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Abdulfai Bihari, commended the FAAN for its impressive contributions to the country’s socio-economic development, encouraging the agency to, however, do more.

Similarly, while presenting his goodwill message, the Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation, Hon. Abdullah Garba, who was represented by his Vice, Hon. Festus Akingbaso, urged FAAN to prioritise safety, sustainability, and passenger experience.

Garba emphasised the importance of restructuring FAAN’s directorates and departments to ensure optimal operational efficiency.

“The safety and security of our airports and airspaces must remain non-negotiable. We urge the Board to continuously invest in and uphold the highest standards of safety and security protocols across all Nigerian airports, adopting best global practices to safeguard lives and assets,” he said.

The Chairman also stressed the need for FAAN to promote environmentally friendly and sustainable aviation operations, saying, “In an era of increasing environmental consciousness, promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable aviation operations is not just good practice, but an imperative.”

He urged the board to explore innovative ways to enhance the overall quality of service and experience for passengers, insisting, “The comfort and satisfaction of the travelling public should be at the core of FAAN’s mission.”