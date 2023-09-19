Ganduje Brings Bishops To Pray For Akeredolu

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has said that he brought bishops to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital to pray for the Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Ganduje said the Governor is extremely important to the party and the country, hence the need to support him and pray for him.

Ganduje led a delegation that included National Secretary, Sen. Surajudeen Ajibola Bashiru; National Vice Chairman Southwest, Hon. Isaacs Kekemeke; Deputy National Secretary, Sir Festus Fuanter; Deputy National Financial Secretary, Hon. Hamma Ali Kumo; and former deputy Governors, Chief Moses Adeyemo and Rauf Olaniyan, among others to Ibadan.

While acknowledging the party’s consistent prayers for the Governor, Ganduje emphasised that they could not forget about the good governance he has been offering Ondo and the country.

His words “We are here solely to see you after your prolonged absence from the country. You hold extreme importance to us in the APC and the country. We prayed intensively for your health.

“We can not forget the good governance you have been providing for Ondo state and Nigeria at large. When one of us faces health challenges, we feel it too. We have come with our Bishop to offer prayers for your health”

Dr. Ganduje informed the Governor that the party’s National Working Committee underwent a reformation during his absence.

According to him, “In your absence, the National Working Committee was reformed. The National Chairman and the National Secretary of the party both resigned. Before this, there were gaps due to resignations or deaths.

“The Chairman’s departure left a significant void, and the NEC felt the need to fill the crucial positions. By the grace of God, I am the new Chairman of the party, and Bashiru is the new Secretary. The National Working Committee is now fully operational,” Ganduje explained.

Akeredolu in his response expressed confidence in the capacity of the APC National Chairman to move the party towards growth and unity.

Akeredolu stated that Ganduje’s extensive experience garnered from serving two terms as Kano State Governor has equipped him adequately to steer the party towards significant progress and development.

His words “I thank God for the gift of life for all of us. I want to express my gratitude that I’m alive and well. We are back by the grace of God.”

The Governor further expressed his appreciation for the chairman’s directive for state party structures to maintain appropriate offices.

“You will know that we have a befitting office when you visit Akure. After the Abuja office, it’s the Ondo office that we can be proud of.

“I want to thank you all for coming. I know that the Lord has answered my prayers, but I need more. My Chairman, I know you are capable, and you can count on my support anytime. The party has survived, and it must continue to take full control of the country’s affairs.”