Ganduje, Barau Present as APC N’West Endorses Tinubu for 2027

The All Progressives Congress (APC) North West Zone has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its Presidential Candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The zone rose from its stakeholders meeting in Kaduna on Saturday with the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas present with a call on those interested in contesting the Presidential election that there is no vacancy in the Villa.

Others Present at the meeting were APC Governors from the zone, including Uba Sani of Kaduna, Nasir Idris of Kebbi, and Umar Namadi of Jigawa, Ministers from the Zone, and other stakeholders.

In his remarks, Senator Barau said, “It is clear in 2027, we are going to have a landslide victory, so let us continue on the way we are going. Let us continue to cooperate, work with the president, work with everybody, cooperate amongst ourselves so that we have the desired victory.”

He said the defection of stalwarts of the opposition political parties to the APC was a result of the performance of President Tinubu in addressing the challenges facing the country.

“This is not happening for nothing. There are reasons for this. What are the reasons? Number one is the performance of the president. The president, of course, inherited a lot of challenges, bedeviling our country. But he has come up with programs and policies to surmount these challenges.

“Security challenges, economic challenges, name them. We’ve seen how he has dealt with our problem, our security problem—the security we’ve been facing in the North West. Several areas were not accessible before now. You could not go to some areas before now. But now you can go to some places, you can travel from Abuja to Kaduna. This was quite impossible before he came to power.

“Similarly, before this administration, you could not go to Birnin Gwari, but life has returned to the area. The people have returned to their farmlands

“Several areas that were not accessible are now accessible. We know we are not where we want to be. We are not there yet. We are not finally there yet. But it’s a work in progress. Mr President is working hard to surmount this country’s insecurity problem, particularly in the North West. It is a work in progress. It is easy to have problems, but it’s not easy to solve them.

He added that, “The national chairman of our party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is leading all the party leaders in the country to bring about these improvements we are witnessing in APC.

“By 2027, we will not have any problem in making sure that we have the expected victory that we are beginning to see. Because as we speak, it looks as if you don’t have any other political party in the country, or even in the northwest.”

National Chairman of the Party, Ganduje, emphasized that President Tinubu is committed to the development of the North West, the entire northern region, and Nigeria by extension.

He said the commitment has been demonstrated through his several intervention projects ranging from infrastructure, agriculture, and social development across the Northern region, emphasizing that, establishment of the North West Development Commission was a clear indication that the President loves the North West Region.

While assuring, “We have started seeing the light at the end of the tunnel”, Ganduje stated that there is no vacancy in Aso Rock Villa come 2027.

Earlier, the Speaker, who moved the motion for the endorsement of the President, said the defection of stalwarts of the opposition to the APC was an indication of the growing confidence of Nigerians in the party and President Tinubu.

“To enhance our election efforts, it is crucial to strengthen grassroots mobilization at the local level.

“Furthermore, as we look to the future, we must continue to integrate and involve more young people and women in the party, as they comprise a significant portion of the population. Their involvement is crucial for achieving future political success.

“With the 2027 general election approaching, we must intensify grassroots mobilisation, consolidate our legislative gains, and engage new constituencies, especially youth and women, through empowerment programs,” he said.

During his remarks, the Host Governor Uba Sani invited the Speaker House of Representatives and the Deputy Senate President to move for a vote of confidence and endorsement of the President, which was seconded by Governor Umar Idris of Kebbi state and followed by a voice vote affirming the endorsement.

Meanwhile, in a communique read by the APC North West Coordinating Governor, Senator Uba Sani, after the meeting, the zone reaffirmed its loyalty to the APC and pledged ”full support for President Tinubu’s vision to deliver prosperity, equity, and lasting change for all Nigerians.

“We thank and commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his purposeful leadership, bold reforms, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s progress, especially in the North West zone.

”Under President Tinubu, security in the North West has significantly improved, enabling farmers to return to their fields and communities to regain peace and stability,” Governor Uba Sani said.

The stakeholders noted that ”major infrastructure projects are being completed or are underway across the North West, marking it a new era of development in our region.”

