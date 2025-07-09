A former governor of Kano State and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has been appointed the Chairman of the Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN).
The announcement was made during the formal inauguration of the newly appointed FAAN board members in Abuja on Wednesday.
READ ALSO
- The Exit Of Ganduje: Tension Behind The Scenes
- APC Officially Accepts Ganduje’s Resignation
- Ganduje Resignation: Dalori Chairs First APC NWC Meeting
This follows Ganduje’s resignation from the ruling party’s exalted position last week, citing urgent and personal matters.
He has since been replaced by Ali Bukar Dalori as the APC’s National Chairman.
Please follow and like us:
Tags: Abdullahi Umar Ganduje former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ganduje Appointed Chairman Board Of FAAN