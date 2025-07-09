New Telegraph

July 9, 2025
Ganduje Appointed Chairman Board Of FAAN

A former governor of Kano State and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has been appointed the Chairman of the Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN).

The announcement was made during the formal inauguration of the newly appointed FAAN board members in Abuja on Wednesday.

This follows Ganduje’s resignation from the ruling party’s exalted position last week, citing urgent and personal matters.

He has since been replaced by Ali Bukar Dalori as the APC’s National Chairman.

