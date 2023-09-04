Ganduje: APC’s only vehicle to convey Nigerians to prosperity

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said the ruling party is the only vehicle to convey Nigerians to prosperity. Speaking in Lokoja at the inauguration of the APC campaign council for the November 11 Kogi governorship election over the weekend, the immediate past Kano State governor said the party remains the only option for the state.

He said: “It is also my belief that the innovations the campaign council will initiate during the campaign period will convince the electorate that the APC remains the only option for development, the only alternative for good governance and the only political vehicle to convey the people of Kogi state, and indeed, Nigeria, to the place of our collective aspiration of prosperity and development.” Ganduje expressed confidence that APC candidate for the election, Usman Ododo, will be triumphant.

He said: “I would like to therefore call on all our party members and stakeholders to rally round our candidate so that our party will succeed. “By doing so, all the legacy projects would be sustained and there will be continuation in governance.

As a party, we are committed to working hard individually and collectively to realise these goals and objectives. “It is pertinent to also note that we have initiated and concluded plans to structure our party into a truly grassroots progressive party by opening full-fledged and functional offices in all 8,813 wards in Nigeria.” Governor Yahaya Bello said the APC would win by a landslide. He said: “We have Usman Ododo who is coming to consolidate our achievements.”