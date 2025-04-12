New Telegraph

April 12, 2025
Ganduje, APC NWC Pay Courtesy Visit To Buhari In Kaduna

Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday led members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to visit former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Kaduna State.

The visit took place hours after the 2023 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, led the opposition delegation on a Sallah homage to the former president.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, El-Rufai said the visit to the former president was not political, as he urged the party adversaries not to lose sleep.

Ganduje, a former Governor of Kano State noted that the courtesy visit was for unity and brotherhood.

While the outcome of the APC NWC’s visit remains unknown, there have been growing concerns about the possible departure of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) faction from the APC following the defection of some party members to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The CPC was one of the four political parties that merged in 2013 to create the APC, with Buhari being a member of the CPC faction.

