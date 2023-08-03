Ganduje: APC Insensitive To Honesty, Integrity, Moral Rectitude – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the choice of former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) showed that the party is insensitive to honesty and moral rectitude required of public office holders.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, recalled that the former governor is currently battling with corruption allegations.

The party noted that a forensic analysis by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) confirmed that the content of the 2017 viral video allegedly captured the governor in a compromised position.

“It speaks volumes of the APC under Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu that Ganduje, who should ordinarily be under prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged bribery is rather crowned and rewarded with the position of the APC National Chairman.

“Such can only happen in a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) like the APC which, according to the former Director General of Progressive Governors’ Forum, is replete with ‘political bandits,'” PDP said.

It described Ganduje’s promise to ensure the victory of APC in the forthcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa as day-dreaming.

The party reminded Ganduje of “how he was humiliated by Nigerians and failed woefully as co-Chairman of the APC national campaign council for the July 2022 Osun State governorship election, which was overwhelmingly won by the PDP.

“Indeed, a worse crushing defeat awaits Ganduje and his party, the APC, in the November 11, 2023 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo States.

“Moreover, the mortifying trouncing of the APC in Kano State under his watch as governor in the 2023 general elections shows that Ganduje has no political value and cannot earn any victory in any electoral contest in the country.

“If Ganduje is desirous to ‘hit the ground running’ as he asserted, he should run to the EFCC for investigation and prosecution for cases of alleged bribery and corruption hanging around his neck.”