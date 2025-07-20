Gamsole Founder, Olaniran Passes Away At 36

Abiola Olaniran, the visionary software engineer who transformed a university coding hobby into one of Africa’s leading mobile gaming companies, Gamsole, has died at the age of 36.

He was laid to rest in a private ceremony on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

Olaniran’s career was a testament to Africa’s growing tech potential. After leading his Obafemi Awolowo University team to victory at the 2010 Microsoft Imagine Cup, he founded Gamsole in Lagos in 2012.

At a time when Africa’s gaming industry was still nascent, he leveraged the Windows Phone platform to create engaging mobile games that gained international traction.

By 2015, Gamsole had surpassed10 million downloads across multiple platforms, including Android and feature phones, putting African game development on the global stage. That same year, the company launched Gidi Run, an endless runner game developed in partnership with MTN, pioneering new monetization strategies for African gaming.

His achievements earned him recognition on Forbes Africa’s “30 Under 30” list in 2015 and as one of the “30 Most Promising Young African Entrepreneurs” in 2016. Olaniran’s success helped shift perceptions, proving that African gaming could attract investment and scale with limited resources.

Beyond his entrepreneurial success, Olaniran was known for his humility and generosity. He was Techpoint Africa’s first angel investor, providing crucial early funding and office space when the media startup was just an idea.

“He never sought the spotlight, only progress,” said Adewale Yusuf, founder of Techpoint Africa.

In 2020, Olaniran transitioned into edtech, joining CcHub as Chief Technology Officer after its acquisition of Kenyan startup eLimu. Over nearly two years, he revamped the platform’s mobile apps, integrating gaming principles into educational content used by over 500,000 students across East Africa.

In his later years, Olaniran focused on mentoring young entrepreneurs and angel investing, leaving a lasting impact on Africa’s tech ecosystem. His legacy as a pioneer and quiet benefactor will continue to inspire future generations.