Gaming: Cybercriminals Target Children Through Popular Platforms

As the world marked Safer Internet Day yesterday, February 11, 2025, experts have highlighted the growing risks children face online by analysing threats associated with one of the most popular gaming platforms — Roblox.

The Kaspersky experts shed light on the alarming rise in cyberthreats disguised as Robloxrelated files: the immense popularity of the game has made it a lucrative target for cybercriminals, with Kaspersky detecting more than 1.6 million attempted cyberattacks disguised as Robloxrelated files in 2024 alone.

With millions of monthly active users, Roblox is more than just a game, it’s a digital playground where children worldwide connect and explore immersive digital worlds.

Roblox’s user-generated content makes it an ideal environment for creativity, but also for exploitation. Since many players actively seek out ways to customise their gaming experience, they often unknowingly download malicious files that compromise their security.

The game’s massive appeal among younger audiences has turned it into a lucrative hunting ground for cybercriminals who disguise malware as mods, cheats, or free in-game currency generators.

In 2024, Kaspersky detected 1,612,921 attacks disguised as Roblox-related files. The highest number of attacks was recorded in August (179,286), followed by September (160,116) and October (151,638). One of the most common scams in gaming is the offer to receive in-game currency for free.

In one of the schemes that has been revealed, users are asked to enter their game ID or username, selecting their preferred platform (Android, iOS, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo) to create the illusion of an official multi-platform tool.

Below this, a fake activity tracker shows recent transactions from supposed players receiving Robux, reinforcing the scam’s credibility.

Once the player proceeds, they are prompted to complete various “verification” tasks or surveys to win the prize which might include a new iPhone, PlayStation, etc.

However, to receive the prize a victim is asked to pay for delivery. After completing the payment, the victim loses the money and does not receive the prize.

“Safer Internet Day is a reminder that safeguarding digital safety is more important than ever, especially for young gamers who are frequent targets of cybercriminals,” says Vasily Kolesnikov, security expert at Kaspersky.

“Cybercriminals are constantly evolving their tactics, and to protect children who are actively exploring the digital world, we need to make cybersecurity an essential part of their upbringing.

By promoting cyber hygiene, using trusted security solutions, and teaching essentials like enabling two-factor authentication, we can create a safer online environment where children can enjoy their favourite games without falling victim to scams.”

To keep children safe online, Kaspersky recommends that parents stay informed about the latest threats and actively monitor their children’s online activities to create a safer digital environment.

Open communication is crucial—discussing potential risks and enforcing clear guidelines helps ensure their safety. Parents should assist their children in choosing strong, unique passwords and encourage periodic changes.

Setting ground rules about online behavior, explaining the reasons behind them, and adjusting these rules as children grow is essential.

Additionally, using dedicated digital parenting apps can help safeguard children by promoting healthy online habits, filtering inappropriate content, managing screen time, and tracking their physical location.

