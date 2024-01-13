Games Set to Be Broadcast Live on DStv, GOtv

Leading broadcaster, MultiChoice Nigeria has announced that customers subscribed to its DStv and GOtv platforms will be able to watch all 52 games from the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2024 (AFCON) which starts on Saturday, January 13 (today). SS Football Plus (DStv ch 202) and SuperSport Football (DStv ch 61) will commence broadcasting in HD quality with the opening game between Cote d’Ivoire vs Guinea-Bissau on Saturday, 13 January until the final on Sunday, February 11.

Fans can also look forward to in-studio analysis about the tournament from leading sports commentators every Sunday from 1:00 PM for group stages and 4:00 PM for knockout rounds. Fans can look forward to high-stakes games such as Egypt vs Ghana and Ni- geria’s showdowns with Equatorial Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, and Guinea Bissau. Similarly, the tournament is set to feature global talents like Mohammed Salah, Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, Andre Onana alongside other African footballers making waves in European leagues.

SuperSport also offers the unique feature of language choice. Customers can enjoy the matches in English and Pidgin. This feature ensures that DStv and GOtv customers can experience AFCON in the language that is most meaningful to them. To enjoy all the 52 matches of the AFCON, customers can take advantage of the Step Up offer from 15 January to 31 March to boost their package for an even richer viewing experience.

They can upgrade their subscription through the MyDStv or My- GOtv app or dial *288# to experience the best of As the Africa Nations Cup starts today in Cote d’Ivoire former African Footballer of the Year and former Barcelona forward, Emmanuel Amuneke, spoke to Saturday Telegraph’s ADEKUNLE SALAMI on various issue about the competition and the chances of the Super Eagles. Excerpts: AFCON. Customers can also catch all 52 games on DStv Stream or GOtv Stream.