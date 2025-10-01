The second round of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League produced a night of high drama across Europe with underdog victories, late comebacks, red cards, and VAR controversies dominating the headlines.

In Istanbul, Galatasaray stunned Premier League champions Liverpool with a 1–0 win, thanks to a 16th-minute penalty from Victor Osimhen, who also became the first Nigerian player to score 10 goals in the competition proper.

The Reds’ misery deepened with injuries to goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Hugo Ekitike, while VAR ruled out a potential late equaliser.

Meanwhile, Tottenham fought back from two goals down in Norway to secure a 2–2 draw against Bodø/Glimt. Jens Petter Hauge’s brace put the hosts in control, but Spurs rescued a point through Micky van de Ven’s header and a last-minute own goal amid chaotic scenes and lengthy VAR checks.

Chelsea, however, edged Benfica 1–0 at Stamford Bridge, their win coming via an own goal from Richard Ríos. However, the London side finished nervously after João Pedro was shown a late red card.

There was no shortage of goals in other fixtures. Real Madrid thrashed Kairat 5–0 with Kylian Mbappé scoring a hat-trick, while Atletico Madrid dismantled Eintracht Frankfurt 5–1 and Bayern Munich hammered Cypriot side Pafos by the same scoreline.

Inter Milan were 3–0 winners against Slavia Prague, Marseille dispatched Ajax 4–0, and Atalanta left it late to beat Club Brugge 2–1, with Lazar Samardžić scoring a stoppage-time penalty.