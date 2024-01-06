Game of Death: How Betting Addiction Is Sending Young Nigerians to Early Grave

AJIBADE OLUSESAN writes that the alarming rise in betting addiction leading to severe consequences, including suicidal thoughts, demands urgent attention and comprehensive intervention. The article posits that Nigeria has the potential to establish a safer and more responsible gambling environment, ultimately shielding individuals from the devastating repercussions of betting addiction, including the heightened risk of suicide.

In a tragic sequence of events, Samuel Adegoke convulsed, foaming at the mouth and nostrils, writhing on the floor, ruefully contemplating his rash decision to ingest a bottle of a widely used insecticide.

Amidst his pleas for assistance, friends rushed towards him, attempting to hastily convey him to a hospital for urgent medical intervention.

Tragically, their efforts proved futile, as the insecticide had inflicted irreparable damage on his vital organs.

Regrettably, the 22-year-old met his demise on the day scheduled for his first-semester exams in the second year of his academic programme.

Adegoke, a 200-level student pursuing electrical and electronic studies at the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, had procured the lethal substance from a local pharmacy after losing both his tuition fees and those of a friend to online sports betting

His two roommates, Jacob Israel and Mustapha Olaniyi disclosed to our correspondent that the deceased, who was an heir to the throne in a town in Osun State, struggled with an addiction to betting.

The tragic story of Adegoke highlights a disturbing trend fueled by the growing addiction to betting, particularly among Nigerian youth. A well-established link exists between gambling and suicide, with those experiencing gambling-related harms being at a heightened risk of suicidal thoughts, attempts, and even death by suicide.

The widespread proliferation of sports betting in Nigeria has raised significant concerns regarding its detrimental impact on individuals’ lives. According to a report published in March 2023 by Orange Business Intelligence Technology (ORBIT), there are over 65 million Nigerians actively engaging in betting activity, spending $15 on average every day. On record daily, 14 million bets are taken, and payments are made online.

A survey carried out on 507 male students in Imo state shows that about 57.2% of school-age children have gambled at least once in their lifetime and 77.6% of these have gambled in the past year and this is reflective of the situation across Nigeria.

The easy accessibility and pervasive advertising have lured many into the trap of seeking quick financial gains, leading to the devastating grip of addiction.

The addictive nature of sports betting has resulted in a surge of gambling-related problems, ranging from severe financial strain and mental health issues to strained relationships and, tragically, deaths. Vulnerable populations, especially youth, are particularly susceptible to the negative consequences of excessive gambling.

While gambling, in various forms, has been a longstanding activity, virtual sports betting has emerged as a recent innovation within the broader gambling industry. Soccer betting, in particular, has captured significant attention due to its fast-paced nature, ease of wagering, and perceived potential to serve as a legitimate income source.

Prospective punters often initiate the gambling process by registering online, familiarizing themselves with the rules and regulations of sportsbooks, verifying their funds, and placing bets on football match outcomes based on odds or a money line.

However, it’s crucial to acknowledge that compulsive gambling, especially in the realm of sports betting, can have profound and enduring consequences on the lives of individuals involved, just as that of Adegbite, who ended his own life after losing N150,000 to betting.

The incident happened in Pegi, in the Kuje area council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Adegbite was said to have placed a bet with the money his boss gave him to pay his colleagues, hoping to replace it after winning.

One of his colleagues at work, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Adegbite committed suicide after he lost the money.

He said, “We were surprised when it happened. He was given the money to pay some people at his place of work. The money was in the region of N150,000. He took the money to a sports betting shop and staked it. He selected some matches, but he did not win. He had hoped he would win and pay back the money.

“The following morning, he was not seen by his neighbours. They noticed that he was inside; they broke the door open and found his body dangling on the ceiling fan. They alerted the police, who removed his body.”

Adegbite’s heartbreaking narrative echoes that of Suga from Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, who allegedly resorted to poisoning himself with a substance suspected to be sniper (insecticide) after using his boss’s money, amounting to N150,000, to play Bet9ja virtual games.

It was learnt that he killed himself after staking a variant of bet9ja popularly called ‘Ogbu ngwa ngwa’, which translates as ‘it kills quicker than normal football matches’.

This virtual game is said to last less than two minutes, and one either wins or loses, it is controlled by computers as programmed. A community source, who craved anonymity, said Suga used to run a Bet9ja shop for his unnamed boss in the Bassambiri Nembe area of the state.

The source said the money the deceased used to play the virtual bets was meant for the day’s work.

The source stated: “Suga, not knowing how to explain the situation to his boss, made him take his own life.”

Daniel Ayuba Mark, a resident of Kaduna State, did not lose a bet but committed suicide after the money in his bet account was stolen.

Mark allegedly slipped into depression after losing N1.5 million from his betting account; he couldn’t stand the consequences and decided to end his own life.

Before his death, he took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce that a scammer had gained access to his account and withdrawn a huge amount of money.

In a series of tweets, he detailed to his followers his movements, from losing money from his bet account to depression and suicide.

Ekene Ugwuanyi, an Okada rider in the Oke Erin area of Ilorin, Kwara State, was a betting addict, and he didn’t consider it too much of a risk when he wagered on betting with a motorcycle, which served as his only means of livelihood.

The deceased allegedly took his life by hanging himself on a ceiling fan in his apartment.

He was said to have lost out on betting in the return leg of the Champions League quarter-final clash between Barcelona and Roma.

He was said to have bet that Barcelona, who were leading by 4-1 in the first leg played at Nou Camp, Spain, would maintain the lead at the end of the return leg and go through to the semi-final.

However, the match turned out to be 3-0 in favour of the Italian side as they progressed on away goal rule and 4-4 on aggregate.

The result made the deceased lose the motorcycle used for the bet to his opponent.

The man was said to have become depressed with the loss of the motorcycle which he used for commercial purposes.

It was learnt that not being able to recover from the trauma, the man resorted to committing suicide by hanging himself.

Residents of Arochukwu Abia State were left shocked when the news filtered in that Onoh Chukwuma Richard, the CEO of Faso Energy Limited, committed suicide by consuming sniper after he lost N2.5 million naira to betting.

The suicide victim had before his death, made a post on his social media page, declaring that “Today is my last day on earth. Going to meet my maker”, while thanking some of his popular friends.

In another chat on Facebook, Richard reportedly complained that he used N2.5 million to place a bet, adding that he borrowed N1.2 million of the lost money from someone, lamenting that he would find it hard to repay the debt.

He went ahead to lament on Facebook that unemployment had turned him into a gambler.

He informed a friend he was chatting up, that he (Richard) may be dead by the time the reader would be seeing the chat.

The suicide victim further said that taking his own life was the only way to escape the shame of facing his debtor.

Experiences of those who battled with addiction

Segun Olaofe was in denial for so long until he realised he was battling a monster called betting addiction. Like many people, he went into betting because of poverty but got stuck.

“I always felt I wasn’t addicted to betting but these past few months, I have been dealt with severely by betting companies. My entire salary for April this year went straight into the coffers of 1xbet. My April salary came in May (2nd) and I didn’t hesitate to deposit the entire sum of (N78,000) because I was chasing my loss. I had lost N80,000 the previous month.

“I picked about three games to win N70,000, Almost came through if not for Man United. My fury knew no bounds, it was just as if I woke up every day by 5 am and returned home at 7 pm just to hustle money for the bookies. I bet because I have lots of expectations to meet, I am the first son of five and clocked 29 in April. My salary isn’t enough and all the side hustles aint paying and delving into fraud isn’t part of the plan, I’d rather die poor. One day, the N4000 I was supposed to use as transport fare for the week, Sportybet collected it. For a moment I had suicidal thoughts but I was tired of the world, for months I was not even scared of death. I am happy it is over now, gambling can really kill,” he said.

‘Betting is like good sexual intercourse, once you enter you’ll always be thinking about how to go again, no matter the consequence,” Akin Durosimi, a Lagos-based graphic artist said.

‘The funny part is that when money finishes your eyes will clear, and you will think you have changed but you will find yourself going back. I suffered greatly from betting addiction, I realised I was the only one to rescue myself the day my mum asked me for my younger brother’s school fees, I had the money but decided to put it on a betting ticket which I lost, and I almost killed myself. I decided to change for real that day.”

Adegoroye Akinloye, who works as an accountant in a public relations firm, explained how addiction has now infiltrated the workplace, citing personal experience. His chronic betting habits, including staking company funds, led to financial crises and scrutiny from internal audits. The obsession with betting jeopardized his professional standing, which almost rendered him jobless.

“I was a responsible gambler until I won about N1 million from sports betting in 2019. I was a middle-level staff at a pharmaceutical company in Lagos at the time, and this strengthened my belief that I could bet my way to wealth if I was consistent. My brother, I have to confess that I almost lost everything I had because I hadn’t won anything reasonable since that time. I put about N1.1 million of my company’s money into betting, and I almost got sacked because my figures couldn’t add up. I relied on support from friends and my then-fiance who helped me get out of gambling,” he said.

Lukman Ogundipe, added,” At first, I wasn’t particularly drawn to the idea of betting. However, circumstances took a sharp turn when I found myself in a financial crisis. Faced with a sense of desperation to break free from the dire situation, I decided to explore betting as a solution. Although the initial outcomes were promising, and I managed to make significant money, the tides swiftly turned against me, resulting in a loss of everything I had gained.

“Regrettably, betting didn’t prove to be the lifeline I urgently sought during that challenging period; it failed to address the depth of my financial crisis. Fortunately, as time progressed, I was able to successfully navigate and overcome my financial distress and I’ve chosen to distance myself from betting entirely.”

Finding the way out

Findings from the analysis of the Adult Psychiatric Morbidity Survey (2007) conducted by GambleAware and the Gambling Commission in the United Kingdom showed that problem gamblers are more likely than the rest of the population to have thought about suicide and to have made a suicide attempt. Although there is no clear figure about betting-related suicide in Nigeria, more than 100 people, the majority of them youth, reportedly committed suicide in 2022 alone.

Ndukwe Allinson, the Project Director of the Centre for Mental Awareness Initiative, in an interview with our correspondent, underscored the imperative of adopting a comprehensive public health approach to tackle extreme gambling-related harms, including suicidality, indebtedness, and shame. Allinson contends that shifting regulatory perspectives toward a broader public health framework is essential to address the root causes and prevent these devastating consequences, relieving individuals of undue blame.

By moving beyond individual blame and focusing on population-level prevention, Allinson advocates for strategies that not only address the immediate consequences of gambling addiction but also work to create a supportive environment that reduces the overall prevalence of extreme harm.

“Gambling addiction is becoming endemic in Nigeria, which requires urgent intervention. Addiction requires psycho-social treatment, cognitive-behavioural therapy, and, in severe cases, pharmacological intervention. Rehabilitation efforts must be robust; the government needs to establish helplines and counselling services dedicated to addressing gambling addiction and collaborate with mental health organizations to provide specialized support for individuals struggling with the psychological impact of betting addiction,” he said.

He added that there is a need to strengthen regulatory frameworks to monitor and control the activities of sports betting companies and implement strict age verification processes to prevent underage individuals from participating in betting.

“While legal frameworks are essential, the government’s role extends beyond licensing to encompass the mitigation of societal fallout. Increased taxes from the gambling industry should be reinvested in creating treatment centres, awareness campaigns, and support systems for those grappling with addiction. The government must prioritize the well-being of its citizens over revenue generation,” he said.

Friday Imoh, a relationship counsellor, said the country is sitting on a time bomb because of the rising case of betting-induced suicide, and if the government does not act fast, it could explode on the nation.

He said the fight against the menace must start at the school level and be complemented by an aggressive mass media campaign.

‘I think the government must launch nationwide campaigns to educate the public about the risks and consequences of excessive betting as a matter of urgency. It can also utilize various media channels, including television, radio, and social media, to disseminate information on responsible gambling. It can also integrate gambling awareness into the school curriculum to educate students about the dangers of betting addiction and provide resources and counselling services within educational institutions to support students facing gambling-related issues. I think the government can also invest in research to understand the specific factors contributing to betting addiction in Nigeria and use data-driven insights to tailor interventions and policies effectively.

“For me, I believe potential interventions from government are inexhaustive; they can also encourage sports betting companies to allocate a portion of their profits to corporate social responsibility initiatives that are focused on gambling addiction prevention and treatment and then collaborate with NGOs and community organizations to implement CAR programmes addressing mental health and addiction.”