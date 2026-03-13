New Telegraph

March 13, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Game-Is-Sweet Comment Questions…

Game-Is-Sweet Comment Questions Tinubu’s Democratic Credentials –ADC

Adc Demands Assurance On Real-time E-transmission

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described President Bola Tinubu’s comment at an Iftar (break of fast) with the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Wednesday night, as cynical and a mockery of democratic participation. President Tinubu was quoted as saying the “game (of politics) is sweet if you are winning.”

ADC in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said such comment raises serious questions about the president’s democratic credentials and his understanding of the grave responsibilities of leadership at a time when millions of Nigerians are struggling with rising violence, unemployment, and widespread poverty across the country.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

We’ve Received Lenacapavir In Nigeria To Boost HIV Prevention —FG
Read Next

FG Seeks Shift In Scientific Research