New Telegraph

December 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Accessories
  4. Game-changing Items For…

Game-changing Items For The Season

Game-changing Items For The Season

Game-changing Items For The Season

If your aim is to look glamorous throughout the festive season, then there are game-changing accessories to invest in. The first rule is to have eyes for details that are unique and gorgeous.

Game-changing Items For The Season
Game-changing Items For The Season

Sunglasses with dramatic details are one of the accessories that transform an ordinary look into a sophistication. Layered necklace is always an upgrade jewellery anytime, any day.

It’s like a fill up for the neck line that is eye-catchy. Layered necklace is a classy piece on its own. Bold earrings are a must have this season. Gorgeous earlobes add to the beauty of a woman.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel
Game-changing Items For The Season
Game-changing Items For The Season

There are occasions that call for subtle jewellery and accessories while some events need the Dramatic details. Choose the right accessories that fit a slay.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Gospel’s African Music’s Next Big Wave – Spotify’s Data
Read Next

Why NASS Can’t Confront Executive On Constitutional Violations – Sen Abaribe