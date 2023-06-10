The biggest game of the season is here as Manchester City face Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League on Saturday and while the two sides are packed with star players Erling Haaland and Lautaro Martínez will be expected to be the game changers for their teams. Manchester City are one game away from an historic treble – if they win, it will only be the 10th treble that we’ve ever seen in Europe.

After beating rivals Manchester United in last weekend’s FA Cup final, they already have a domestic double under their belt, and now they have Inter standing on their Game-changers Haaland, Martinez lead Man City, Inter’s chase for glory way in Istanbul on Saturday night. The Champions League has been the one trophy that has eluded City ever since their takeover in 2008 which ultimately shot them to the peak of the game and numerous domestic trophies over the years.

Now, they are one game away from winning it and completing a sensational treble. For Pep Guardiola, this is familiar territory. It is his fourth Champions League final as a manager, having won two with Barcelona – in 2009 and 2011 – and losing the 2021 edition as City boss, and he is looking to win his third title this weekend.

Only Carlo Ancelotti has managed in more Champions League finals (five), while only Ancelotti (four) and Zinedine Zidane (three) have won more than his two. Even though City have so many talented players in their team – let alone their squad – it is impossible to look past Haa- land as the player to watch on Saturday night.

He has 12 Champions League goals for the season, which puts him level with Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2002-03 for most goals in a single season for an English club. He can, of course, move clear if he scores against Inter, and stopping him will be key to the Italian side’s chances. Haaland has failed to score in his last two Champions League games, and has never before in his whole career gone three games without a goal in the competition, which is just mad, re- ally.

He could become the first Norwegian since Ole Gunnar Solksjaer in 1999 to score in a Champions League final. Inter have a good defensive record in the competition, but they will have to be at their very best if they are to stop Haaland. Inter’s top scorer is a big-game player, and having ended the season with 11 goals in his final 13 appearances – four of which were off the bench – he comes into this game in fine form.

Having won the World Cup with Argentina in December, either he or City’s Julián Álvarez could become the 10th player to win the World Cup and the European Cup in the same season having featured in both finals. The only previous players to have done so in the 21st century are Roberto Carlos (2002 with Brazil and Real Madrid) and Raphaël Varane (2018 with France and Real Madrid), and with Martínez likely to start and Álvarez probably just as likely not to get on the pitch, this is a huge opportunity for the Inter forward.

He only has three goals in 12 Champions League appearances for the season, but with City dominating possession and territory, he will play a key role in relieving pressure on his team’s defence by holding the ball up and running the channels as he always does so tirelessly. He might not touch the ball very much, but he will be key when he does.

Despite the striker’s limited haul in Europe, the Argentine does have 28 goals in all competitions for Inter this season – twice the number of Inter’s next highest scorer Romelu Lukaku (14). He’s the biggest threat for Simone Inzaghi’s side, no doubt.