Nigerian football is on the point of a major transformation, thanks to a groundbreaking ₦40bn investment from Toptier Sports Management.

The 10-year strategic investment is set to supercharge the Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) and the Nigeria National League (NNL), marking a seismic shift in the country’s domestic football landscape.

“This is a long-term investment in structure, people, and possibilities,” said Chichi Nwoko, Founder of Toptier Sports Management.

“If Nigerian football is going to truly compete, it must be built deliberately, funded properly, and managed professionally. That is what this ₦40 billion commitment represents.” Hon. Bukola Olopade, Director General, National Sports Commission (NSC) said “this ₦40 billion commitment is a clear vote of confidence in the reforms taking place across Nigerian sports.

At the Commission, we are intentional about creating an environment where credible private investors can partner with government to build sustainable leagues, protect athlete welfare, and grow the sports economy.”

Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, President, Nigeria Football Federation stated that “the NFF welcomes this collaboration because it strengthens our domestic football ecosystem, improving player welfare, enhancing club operations, and creating clear development path- ways, particularly for women and emerging talents. This is how we build a future-ready Nigerian football system.”

The massive investment will drive league commercialization, club development, player welfare, and grassroots expansion, setting the stage for a brighter future for Nigerian football.

“We would like to sincerely thank the Director General of the National Sports Commission and the President of the Nigeria Football Federation for their leadership, support, and belief in a private-sector-led future for Nigerian sports,” Nwoko added.