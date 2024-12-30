Gambia To Leverage Nigeria’s Population To Grow Travel, Tourism

Share

Gambia’s Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastrusture, Ebrimah Sillah, said his country was leveraging Nigeria’s huge population and the love of travel by Nigerians to rebuild its hospitality and tourism sector.

He explained that the hospitality industry in The Gambia was very strong until COVID harmed the sector as the country was badly affected and the travel sector nosedived.

He spoke to New Telegraph during Overland’s inaugural flight to Banjul, The Gambia recently. He, however, expressed his happiness for seeing tourism and travel pick up in his nation.

He was hopeful that the country would get back to the numbers that it used to have, like a million visitors coming to the country annually.

His said: “Now, our ambition is to surpass this as quickly as possible. The arrival of Overland Airways will serve as a booster for our overall initiative to, I mean, enhance the travel numbers of the Gambia.

“As I said, I mean, our overall agenda is to have a domestication programme with Nigeria, just as we have it in Senegal. We want to also have a share of the huge travel market potential of Nigeria so that we can have Nigerian tourists coming to the Gambia as well.

And it will be like a completely different experience that they have been going through in other countries.” “We are doing the base arrangements now.

Hopefully, with the summit that we want to have with the Nigeria Business Council and the Gambia, plus the travel industry, as well as the Ministries of Trade of both countries, led by the Ministry of Transport, we are hopeful that this will pay dividends.”

He stated that a lot of people in Nigeria probably may not be aware of the potential in the Gambia in terms of experience in travelling; the reason they want to sell the destination to them and the opportunities.

He further stated that doing so would hopefully bring in a renewed vigour of interest from Nigeria to the Gambian market. The country, he reiterated, had taken a holistic view and assessed how it can grow trade and tourism in the small West African nation.

One of such strategy Sillah said was a meeting the government had with the African civil aviation authorities in the Gambia.

“On the last day of this meeting, the organisers brought in the ministers of finance, transport, trade and tourism to sensitise them about how high taxes and charges are killing the African travel industry.

At the end of that briefing, we all came to realise that, yes, it is important to follow the money, but it is also important that we follow the volume and the numbers.

Share

