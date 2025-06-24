Gambia Central Bank Understudies Nigeria’s Insurance Regulatory Template

Share

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) yesterday met with a high-powered delegation from the Central Bank of The Gambia, led by Mr. Nyang Medeleine Gomez, on a strategic working visit aimed at fostering regulatory collaboration and exchanging knowledge in key areas of insurance supervision.

The primary focus of the visit was to study Nigeria’s regulatory approach in three critical areas: Risk-Based Supervision, Prudential Frameworks and Inclusive Insurance.

Receiving the delegation on behalf of the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, the Deputy Commissioner for Technical, Dr. Usman Jankara, alongside the Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Administration, Mr. Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon, expressed NAICOM’s readiness for collaboration and mutual learning.

He described the engagement as a “knowledge-sharing visit,” noting that “no one regulator has all the answers,” and emphasized the importance of peer-to-peer learning in enhancing regulatory capacity across Africa.

In his remarks, Mr. Gomez explained that the visit was intended to: Understand NAICOM’s implementation of a risk-based supervisory system to ensure a stable and resilient insurance sector, explore strategies for expanding insurance access to underserved and low-income populations through inclusive insurance frameworks; and to learn best practices in prudential regulation to safeguard policyholders’ interests and uphold public confidence in the insurance market.

In a detailed response, Jankara reaffirmed NAICOM’s commitment to supporting the Gambian delegation across all areas of interest.

He emphasized that Nigeria’s regulatory framework had evolved significantly, especially in corporate governance, where the Commission has moved from basic compliance to robust enforcement mechanisms.

He further noted that the newly passed Insurance Regulatory Bill, once it receives presidential assent, would contribute meaningfully to the current administration’s goal of achieving a onetrillion-dollar economy.

He also highlighted NAICOM’s progress in promoting financial inclusion, citing the successful licensing of 15 microinsurance companies and six Takaful insurance providers, milestones that reflect growing insurance penetration.

