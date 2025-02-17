New Telegraph

February 17, 2025
Gambaryan, One Of Those Funding Boko Haram With USAID Money

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Monday described Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan, as a conduit used by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), to fund Boko Haram.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Gambaryan was accused by a United States lawmaker of using USAID money to fund Boko Haram and other terrorist group across the world.

Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode described Gambaryan as a terrorism enabler and an economic saboteur via a post on his X account

He dismissed Gambaryan’s allegations against Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu of demanding funds for his political ambition.

Gambaryan also accused some lawmakers of demanding a $150 million bribe. This allegation has since been dismissed by the lawmakers and the Nigerian government.

However, Fani-Kayode said Gambaryan should prepare for divine retribution.:

“One @TigranGambaryan, a foreign national and an executive of @binance, has made grave allegations against @NuhuRibadu, @OfficialDSSNG & some legislators. Take him seriously at your own peril.

“I know a CIA operative, a terrorism enabler, a fiscal bandit, a criminal, a leech, a vampire, and an economic saboteur when I see one.

“He is one of those who used @USAID money to fund Boko Haram. Prepare for divine retribution, Tigran.

“The long arm of justice will eventually get you for the atrocities you committed in our country.”

