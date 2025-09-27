Gambari To World Leaders: Tackle Insecurity In Gulf Of Guinea Now

…Says region’s economic potential under threat

A former Minister of External Affairs, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has issued a call to action, urging regional and international leaders to confront the security challenges in the Gulf of Guinea towards unlocking its vast economic potential.

Gambari lamented that though the region is rich in oil, gas, and critical minerals, it remains plagued by piracy, oil theft, and illegal fishing, which continue to scare away investors and destabilise communities.

He spoke in New York during a high-level roundtable on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

The diplomat noted that despite the challenges, there was hope, pointing to the decline in piracy in some areas due to improved cooperation.

“We are not helpless,” Gambari declared. “When states coordinate naval patrols and share intelligence, tangible results follow.”

He highlighted Nigeria’s move to host a Combined Maritime Task Force, approved by the African Union in April 2025, as a sign of renewed political will.

To move from talk to action, Gambari laid down a five-point agenda for the region, which included Strengthening Security Frameworks, Merging Security with Development, bringing in the Private Sector, Embracing Technology and forming a Business Council for the Gulf of Guinea to drive sustained cooperation.

Gambari insisted that for the region to become an economic hub, its natural wealth must be managed transparently to benefit local communities and avoid fuelling grievances.

“Economic opportunity, when paired with inclusive governance, is itself a powerful deterrent to insecurity,” he argued.

He anchored the plan to broaden continental goals like ECOWAS Vision 2050 and the AU’s Agenda 2063, warning that without decisive collective action, the Gulf of Guinea’s promise would remain unfulfilled.

“The future must be shaped by a shared commitment: to protect its waters, invest in its people, and transform its natural wealth into a driver of inclusive growth,” Gambari admonished.