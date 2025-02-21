Gambari Outlines Peace Path For Africa

Share

Former Minister of External affairs, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has recommended the reformation of the African Union peace and Security Council as one way to achieving sustainable peace on the African continent.

Gambari, who served as Chief of Staff to former President Muhammadu Buhari, also holds the strong view that making all UN peace operations in Africa hybrid missions jointly mandated and conducted by the world body and the AU will equally elevate peace processes in the region.

Speaking at the side event organised by Chatham House and UNDP at the 38th Ordinary Session, Assembly of African Union, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Gambari said a re-examination of the African Peace and Security Architecture was overdue, adding that a bottom-up approach that recognises and involves local authorities, sub-national groups as well as the private sector and professional group were essential.

He said: In order to address and end violent conflicts in Africa, and indeed across the world, and deepen the prospects for durable peace agreements, effective collaboration and astute coordination are required.

“These would not be possible without urgent assessment and enhancement of national, regional and global mechanisms for conflict prevention, peace management and conflict resolution.”

