Gambari Calls For Decentralisation Over Too Much Power Vested On FG

Prof Ibrahim Gambari, the former Chief of Staff to Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari has opined that the power vested in the Federal Government should be devolved to foster growth and development in Nigeria.

Gambari who spoke during an interview on Sunday stated that all Nigerians have a stake in the unity of Nigeria, its stability, and its progress.

The elder statesman lamented that the country has to decentralize power as the power of the central government is becoming so much.

He said, “We have to find a way of decentralization.”

“It’s not necessarily by creating 50 more states or 200 more Local Governments but those things that could be done competently like education, agriculture, and others, let the state take charge.

“It’s not by accident that power has become so concentrated at the centre; it is the prolonged military rule.

“They (heads of state) nominate governors and so on. But now, we are in a democracy, and I sincerely believe that we have to take a second look at that so that matters that don’t need to be on the exclusive or concurrent lists are not there.

“We must strengthen local government authorities. The local government autonomy is a good step but it is not just about money because if you don’t strengthen the capacities of the Local Governments and also the process as to which people become chairmen of local governments, you can throw money there, and it goes down the drain.”

