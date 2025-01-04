Galloping Gakpo Ready to run Red Devils Down

Share

Cody Gakpo is a player Manchester United must watch closely when they face Liverpool at Anfield. The Dutch forward, who joined Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven two years ago, has grown into one of the team’s most reliable players under manager Arne Slot. Ironically, Gakpo’s career could have taken a different path, as United’s coach Erik ten Hag tried to bring him to Old Trafford before Liverpool swooped in during the 2023 winter transfer window.

United might regret missing out on Gakpo, especially as they struggle this season. Sitting in the bottom half of the table and with their key forwards—Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, and Marcus Rashford—failing to impress, Gakpo’s impact at Liverpool highlights what they lost.

While Mohamed Salah has undoubtedly been Liverpool’s star performer, leading the team in goals and assists, Gakpo has made a name for himself as the ultimate clutch player. His five Premier League goals may not seem extraordinary, but they have come at crucial moments, often turning games in Liverpool’s favour.

For instance, three of his league goals were vital equalisers at Anfield, all scored when Liverpool were trailing. Whether it was a Boxing Day strike against Leicester City, a crucial goal against Fulham, or another against Brighton, Gakpo has consistently delivered when the team needed him most. Add to that his contributions in other competitions, including sealing a victory against Real Madrid in the Champions League and scoring four times in the Carabao Cup, and it’s clear why he’s so important.

What makes Gakpo even more dangerous now is his refined role on the left wing under Liverpool’s manager Arne Slot. Slot’s tactical adjustments have allowed Gakpo to rediscover his best form, a change that began during Euro 2024 with the Netherlands. From cutting inside to unleash shots to delivering dangerous crosses, Gakpo thrives in one-on-one situations, using his creativity and precision to trouble defenders.

This season, three of Gakpo’s Premier League goals have been equalisers in games where Liverpool struggled. His knack for scoring in front of the Kop has made him a fan favourite. Whether it was his Boxing Day goal against Leicester, his equalizer against Brighton, or his crucial opener against Manchester City, Gakpo has consistently delivered when it matters most.

His transformation into a key player has been remarkable. Initially struggling to fit into Jurgen Klopp’s system, Gakpo rediscovered his best form after being shifted back to his preferred position on the left wing. Playing in a role similar to his time at PSV and with the Netherlands, Gakpo now thrives in one-on-one situations, cutting inside to shoot or deliver dangerous crosses.

Manchester United’s shaky defence will have a tough time containing Gakpo. His ability to create scoring opportunities and deliver in high-pressure moments makes him one of Liverpool’s most dangerous weapons. With United struggling for form and consistency, Gakpo could be the difference-maker once again at Anfield.

For Liverpool, this clash is more than just another game; it’s an opportunity to maintain their title push. And for Gakpo, it’s a chance to remind United of what they missed out on. If recent performances are anything to go by, the Dutchman is more than ready to rise to the occasion.

Share

Please follow and like us: