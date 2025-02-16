Gallbladder surgery left my tummy with scars –Omotola

Share

Nollywood sweetheart, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has disclosed how an emergency surgery she underwent in 2024 affected her confidence.

In November 2024, Omotola opened up about battling a severe illness that left her with debilitating stomach, back, and chest pain.

At the time, she shared a video of herself receiving medical treatment, describing how she felt like she was “dying”.

The actress later disclosed that she had undergone gallbladder removal surgery and was in recovery.

But on Valentine’s Day, Omotola reflected on how her surgery left her with scars but did not shake her confidence.

The 46-years-old actress said she felt self-conscious during a photo session because “my tummy is no longer perfect”.

She described self-love and confidence as the ultimate gift.

“Late last year, I had an emergency surgery. One of my best parts of my body is my tummy but it is not so perfect now,” she said.

“During this shoot, I forgot and grabbed my top during my pose and I heard a little voice say there is nothing to show anymore.

“Not me! That thing that will shake my confidence has not been created. I smiled and danced. I am alive, it’s just scars.

“Some people’s scars are physical and some are emotional but today, smile, dance and be proud beautiful. You’re still here and you look darn good too!”

Share

Please follow and like us: