Gale Of Resignation As Aiyedatiwa Takes Charge, Declares Three-Day Mourning

There is a gale of resignation of appointments as Commissioners, Special Advisers, and Assistants from the Ondo State government as Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa took charge after the demise of former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Those who have thrown in their resignation letters include the Special Adviser to Akeredolu on Union Matters, Mr Dare Aragbaye, Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde, Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Dr Doyin Odebowale, and Commissioner for Works, Lands and Infrastructure, Raheem Aminu.

Those who resigned from the government said they based their action on the death of Akeredolu who appointed them to their various positions.

The specimen of the letter said “I write to refer to the subject above and to resign my appointment as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties with effect from today, Wednesday, 27 December, 2023

“My decision to resign is based on the unfortunate death of my Principal a fearless and honest leader, Governor Arakunm Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN CON, whom I am loyal to oven in death

“I sincerely thank his excellency for the opportunity granted me to serve in his administration as a member of the State Executive Council first as a Head of Service and now as Special Adviser”

Meanwhile, the State government has declared three-day mourning in honour of the former governor of the state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who died on Wednesday after a protracted illness.

In a statement by Ebenezer Adeniyan, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said during the period of mourning, there would be fasting and prayer.

The mourning period, he said takes effect from Thursday, December 28 to Saturday, December 30, 2023. Also, all national flags are to be flown at half-mast in reflection of the mood of the State for seven days.

The statement read ” The Governor also announced the suspension of State government ceremonies during this period of mourning.

“Meanwhile, condolence registers have been opened at the Governor’s Office and the Government House in Akure, as well as State Liaison Offices in Lagos and Abuja.”