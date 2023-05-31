Gale of new projects at Sanwo-Olu’s inauguration

As part of the second term inauguration activities of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, the government lined up a week-long series of programmes to mark the occasion. The most notable was the various projects that were commissioned by the governor to the delight of Lagos residents.

One of such projects was the commissioning of the Ogudu-Alapere link road with bridge as well as the commissioning of the Prince Adesoji Ajose Street, Ogudu, Kosofe Local Government Area.

According to the Special Adviser to the Governor on works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, the projects are another milestone in the aggressive provisions of infrastructural development in the state.

‘’The milestone demonstrates the commitment of Mr Governor towards a, ‘Rising Greater Lagos’ agenda with the goal of improving the welfare of the people of Lagos.’’

Speaking further, Adeoye said, the project was a testament to the pledge by Governor Sanwo-Olu to ensure the completion of all projects that would positively improve the lives of the citizens in consonance with the T.H.E.M.E agenda.

“We were also in Ikorodu a few weeks ago for the commissioning of Oba Sekunmade Road with bridge and there are still many more projects to be commissioned in the entire length and breadth of Lagos State.”

A resident of Kosofe Local Government, Mrs Bukola Dehinde, a school teacher, said: “The existing roads before the intervention of Mr Governor were without proper drainages and disconnected by a wand. This made the environment prone to flooding with negative effects on the transportation system coupled with the swampy and low lying nature of the area.”

In another report by the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, the delivery of the Ogudu-Alapere link road and the 600m long by 7.4 meter width Prince Ajose Street would serve as alternative roads for motorists especially the residents of Ogudu GRA, phases 1 and 2, Ogudu, Ojota and the 3rd underpass. It will also reduce travel time in the axis and man hour loss in traffic gridlock along Ogudu Roundabout.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also commissioned Ikosi International Fruit Market located at Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area. Governor Sanwo-Olu joined the Chairman, Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area, Princess Samiat Abolanle Bada and all members of her management team to celebrate the successful completion and delivery of the Ikosi International Model Market which has 300 shops.

Sanwo-Olu commended and congratulated the chairman, Princess Samiat Abolanle Bada, for her vision and leadership which facilitated the delivery of an ultra-modern market. The impact this market, which is a hub for fruit trading, has had on the economy of Lagos is invaluable as it serves as one of the focal points of economic activities in the state.

At the commissioning of Ogudu-Alapere link road with bridge and Prince Adesoji Ajose Street in Kosofe Local Government Area, the governor said: “My advice to the leadership of the community, the leadership of the market is to ensure proper maintenance of these facilities and always keep the environment in high state of cleanliness in line with relevant rules and regulations.”

Also speaking at the commissioning of the Ikosi Fruit Market, the Chairman of Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area, Princess Samiat Bada said: “This place was an abandoned piece of land before now and we had to battle miscreants and people of questionable characters. However, we have turned the place around to this level, where we now have over 300 shops with varying modern facilities to match.”

Among the projects commissioned by the governor on Friday May 26 includes the upgraded Adeniji Adele Street, Okepopo/Tapa Street, Iga Idunganran, Sura Primary Healthcare Centres in Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and Oke-Odo Junior High School, Ebutte Metta.

The governor had earlier in the week commissioned several other projects such as schools, in various parts of the state, Jetties and housing estates.

At the commissioning of the new block of classrooms in Oke-Odo Junior High School, Sanwo-Olu said: “We have been commissioning many projects in all sectors. Where we are now is in the education sector. One of such is the Junior Oke–Odo High School. The school is among the several schools we have commissioned in the last three days and it is consistent with our THEMES agenda.”