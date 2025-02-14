Galaxy Backbone Partners Enugu To Advance Digital Knowledge

Share

The Galaxy Backbone Managing Director Ibrahim Adeyanju has entered into a strategic relationship with the Enugu State Government to advance digital infrastructure for economic and social growth.

In a statement, Adeyanju said he held a strategic meeting with the Secretary to the Enugu State Government Chidiebere Onyia and his team to explore innovative approaches to leveraging GBB’s digital infrastructure solutions for the economic and social advancement of the state.

He also said the discussions focused on deepening digital connectivity, enhancing public service delivery, and driving smart initiatives to support Enugu State’s digital transformation agenda.

He said: “Both of us emphasized the role of technology and digital services in improving governance, fostering economic development, and empowering communities.”

Galaxy Backbone highlighted that it has established transversal and metro fibre infrastructure across the state, providing a robust platform to enhance the digital experience for both government institutions and businesses.

