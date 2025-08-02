Galatasaray Unveil Osimhen, Sané In Historic €100m Transfer Coup

Turkish football powerhouse Galatasaray are set to officially unveil Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen and German winger Leroy Sané in a grand ceremony at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex (RAMS Park) on Saturday, ahead of a high-profile friendly against Italian side Lazio.

The double unveiling is one of the most anticipated events in Turkish football history, with tens of thousands of fans expected to flood the stadium.

It signals the dawn of a new era for the Super Lig champions, who have landed two marquee signings to bolster their European ambitions.

Osimhen, 26, joins Galatasaray on a permanent deal from Napoli after a sensational loan spell that saw him net 37 goals and 8 assists in 41 games, guiding the club to both the Super Lig title and Turkish Cup.

The transfer, worth €75 million, becomes the most expensive in Turkish football history.

It includes an upfront payment of €40 million, an additional €5 million in bonuses, and the remainder to be paid over two years. Napoli will also receive 10% of any future sale.

The Nigerian forward signed a four-year deal worth €15 million annually, not including revenue from endorsements and image rights.

Sané, who arrives as a free agent following his departure from Bayern Munich, inked a three-year contract reportedly worth £10–11 million per season.

His signing adds explosive pace and experience to an already dangerous Galatasaray attack.

Club officials project that the unveiling event could generate €6–7 million in merchandise, sponsorships, and ticket sales, highlighting the commercial power behind the signings.

Galatasaray Vice President Abdullah Kavukçu emphasized the financial strength of the club, noting that no properties were sold to fund the transfers, which were entirely covered by the club’s treasury.

The unveiling is expected to feature lights, music, and fanfare befitting two world-class players. The event has already attracted global media coverage, underlining Galatasaray’s growing presence on the international football stage.

Osimhen, who has openly expressed his affection for the club, is poised to lead Galatasaray’s push for European glory, while Sané brings Champions League pedigree and attacking flair.

Together, they represent one of the most ambitious transfer windows in the club’s history and possibly a turning point for Turkish football on the continental stage.