Galatasaray Table €9m Salary For Lookman As Osimhen Piles More Pressure On Star

Turkish giants Galatasaray have reportedly offered Super Eagles striker, Ademola Lookman, a huge €9 million net salary per season as they try to convince him to join the club from Atalanta.

According to reports, Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen, has also joined the effort, speaking to his compatriot and encouraging him to make the move.

The meeting reportedly happened during Nigeria’s 4-1 win over Gabon in the World Cup playoffs. Sport commentator Zeki Uzundurukan revealed that Osimhen told Lookman about Galatasaray’s plans and ambitions, adding that the club’s project is attractive for any top player.

Uzundurukan said: “Osimhen met with Lookman during the Gabon match. He told him to come to Galatasaray and gave him information about the club.

Lookman is also interested and is looking at an €9 million yearly salary.” Lookman seems open to the move, with reports suggesting he likes Galatasaray’s style of play and sees the club as a good fit for his career.

Fans of the Turkish side are excited about the possibility of signing the Nigerian forward, who is expected to strengthen both their domestic league and European ambitions. Atalanta, however, remain firm.

The Italian side considers Lookman one of their key players and will only sell him if they receive a very good financial offer. No discounts are expected, which could make negotiations challenging.