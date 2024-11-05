Galatasaray Sweat On Osimhen’s Fitness Ahead Of Europa League Clash Against Tottenham

Share

Turkish giants Galatasaray continued preparations for their UEFA Europa League match against Tottenham Hotspur, scheduled for November 7 at RAMS Park in Istanbul.

The reigning Super Lig champions are eager to maintain their winning momentum, but concerns surround the fitness of star striker Victor Osimhen.

According to Bein Sports Turkey, the Nigerian striker worked separately from his teammates due to pain, implementing a special program devised by the medical team as a precautionary measure.

The club’s medical staff has assured that Osimhen’s condition is not severe, but his participation in the Tottenham match remains uncertain.

The 2015 Fifa U-17 World Cup winner has been instrumental in the team’s success, scoring four goals and providing four assists in seven outings this season.

His potential absence could significantly impact Galatasaray’s chances against Tottenham. Galatasaray’s technical director, Okan Buruk, led the team’s training session at Florya Metin Oktay Facilities, focusing on dynamic warm-ups, passing drills, and defence and attack exercises.

