Galatasaray Provide An Injury Update On Osimhen

Galatasaray have provided an update on Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, who sustained an injury during Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, last Saturday.

In an official statement released yesterday, Galatasaray’s Football A Team Doctor, Dr. Yenerince, disclosed that scans conducted at the club’s sponsor hospital revealed stretching and bleeding in Osimhen’s ankle ligaments.

“A moderate sprain (stretching and bleeding) was detected in his ankle ligaments and the necessary treatment has been initiated for our football player to return to the field as soon as possible,” Ince confirmed.

The injury is a concern for both Galatasaray and Nigeria, with the Turkish side hoping to recover the striker swiftly as they prepare to resume domestic action after the international break. Galatasaray will return to the Süper Lig with a trip to Eyüpsor before kick-starting their UEFA Champions League campaign away to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray permanently this summer, has already hit the ground running in Turkey. The 26-year-old scored his first goal of the season in Galatasaray’s 4-0 thrashing of Kayserispor and followed it up a week later with another strike in the 3-1 victory over Rizespor, helping the defending champions maintain their perfect start to the campaign.

For Nigeria, however, the timing of the injury could not have been worse as it knocked him out of yesterday’s 1-1 draw with South Africa which almost effectively ended the Eagles’ World Cup hopes.