Galatasaray President Confirms Move For Lookman

Galatasaray’s top executives have confirmed plans to make a formal move for Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman.

According to Fanatik, club President Dursun Özbek, and General Secretary, Eray Yazgan, acknowledged that the Turkish champions are preparing an operation to sign the Atalanta star, although they stopped short of naming him directly.

Galatasaray are looking to bring in Lookman, who is reportedly facing a difficult spell at Atalanta, during the January transfer window.

The club has already opened communication with the player’s representatives and is now finalising details of an official offer to be sent to the Italian side.