Galatasaray Owe Osimhen Two Months’ Salary As Club Worry Over Striker’s Fitness For Juve Tie

Galatasaray are facing a serious concern ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League playoff return leg against Juventus, as questions mount over Victor Osimhen’s fitness and unpaid wages.

Reports from Turkey say the Super Eagles striker has yet to receive his salaries for January and February. Osimhen, who earns between €18 million and €21 million per year, was confirmed by the club to be in the gym on Sunday, continuing rehabilitation for a right knee issue that kept him out of Saturday’s 2-0 league loss to Konyaspor.

The Nigerian forward’s absence was clearly felt as Galatasaray stumbled in the league, increasing pressure on the club ahead of their trip to Turin.

Osimhen played a key role in last week’s 5-2 first-leg shocker against Juventus, providing two assists and using his pace and strength to trouble the Italian defence. With Juventus looking to overturn the deficit at the Allianz Stadium, Osimhen’s fitness will be critical.

Meanwhile, the unpaid salary issue adds off-field tension, reflecting a familiar problem in Turkish football. Galatasaray must now manage both the financial and fitness concerns if they are to protect their European advantage.