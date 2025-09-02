Galatasaray May Use Osimhen Approach To Sign Lookman

Turkish club, Galatasaray, are still interested in signing Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, from Italian side Atalanta and they may use the same transfer method they used to bring in Victor Osimhen last year. L o o k m a n has had a tough summer.

He asked to leave Atalanta after a £45 million move to Inter Milan fell through. He claimed the club had promised to let him go if a good offer came, but Atalanta later said that promise only applied to clubs outside Italy. Frustrated by the situation, Lookman briefly left team training and went to the UK to train on his own.

Although he is now back in Italy, he is still not training with the rest of the squad. With the Italian transfer w i n d o w c l o s i n g yesterday, Lookman has not secured a move. But Galatasaray could still act as the Turkish transfer window stays open until September 12.

Galatasaray did something similar last year when they signed Osimhen from Napoli. After Osimhen’s deals with Chelsea and Al-Ahli collapsed at the last minute, Galatasaray made a late move and signed him on loan. They later made the deal permanent for £75 million. Now, the club may try the same strategy with Lookman. With the player still hoping to leave Atalanta, Galatasaray could offer him a fresh start in Turkey.