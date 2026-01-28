Galatasaray May Deny Man City Top-Eight Spot

Manchester City’s 3-1 defeat to Bodo/Glimt last week ranks as one of the biggest shocks that they have suffered under Pep Guardiola and leaves them vulnerable to missing out on a spot in the top eight of this year’s Champions League.

The Citizens currently find themselves 11th, one of an amazing eight teams who are level on 13 points heading into the deciding game. However five of those teams have better goal difference than Guardiola’s men, meaning that even a win in this final league phase game against Galatasaray may not be enough to secure a top-eight finish.

The Turkish side are all but guaranteed a spot in the knockout stages but their chances of a top-eight finish are over after taking just one point from the last nine available in this competition.

Despite having one of the best strikers in Europe in Victor Osimhen, goals have been hard to come by for Gala, they have just nine in seven league phase games.

They have kept things tight at the back however, only eight teams in the Champions League have conceded fewer than their nine. Okan Buruk’s men do currently top the Turkish Super Lig and should provide a tough challenge for City, who have been far from their usual levels in recent weeks.

The hosts have only won three of their last eight games in all competitions and they have missed a real opportunity to put more pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League title race. January signings Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi will be unavailable to play in this final match of the league phase.

City will also be without Rodri, who was sent off in Norway last time out and are still without key defenders Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias and John Stones.

As a result the hosts’ lineup could have a makeshift feel and Galatasaray’s chances should not be underestimated. Familiar foes Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan will be keen to make an impact for the visitors while in Osimhen they have one of the most dangerous strikers in the world.