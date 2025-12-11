Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has admitted that the club faces considerable financial pressure following the record-breaking summer signing of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

To land the coveted forward, Galatasaray agreed to a record-breaking financial package, a decision that is now affecting the club’s operational flexibility.

The deal, which includes his salary, is projected to cost Galatasaray up to €150 million, a figure Buruk described as a “Huge burden.”

The transfer shattered previous records in the Turkish Super Lig, where no club had previously spent more than €30 million on a single player.

Buruk Speaks On Osimhen’s Salary

Galatasaray’s limited squad depth has emerged as a pressing concern, compelling Buruk to call on academy players to complete the bench.

When asked about possible January reinforcements after the loss in Monaco, the manager cited the financial limitations resulting from the Osimhen transfer.

“There are no defenders left on the reserve bench. If someone got injured, there would be no solution,” Buruk stated, according to New Telegraph.

“We are going through a difficult period, and we have not been able to get the desired results from some players.”

He elaborated on the financial limitations, explaining, “There are salary budget restrictions from both the TFF and UEFA for transfers. We bought Osimhen for 75 million euros, and his salary is also a huge burden.”

“We brought in important players like Sane, İlkay, and Singo, but no one could have foreseen this scenario,” he added. “The responsibility is mine. We will make a correct plan in the winter transfer window.”