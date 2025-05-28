New Telegraph

May 28, 2025
May 28, 2025
Galatasaray Give Osimhen One Week To Decide Future

Turkish club Galatasaray has told Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen that he has just one week to decide if he wants to stay with the team or return to his original club, Napoli.

His loan deal is about to end, and the club wants a clear answer so they can plan for next season, according to Soccernet.ng.

A Turkish sports channel, A Spor, reports that Galatasaray has made it clear to Osimhen that they need his decision quickly. He has been a key player for them this season, scoring important goals and helping the team fight for the league title.

Although Osimhen has become a fan favourite, talks about keeping him have not gone smoothly. According to Sabah, a Turkish newspaper, Galatasaray hasn’t made a formal offer that meets Osimhen’s demands.

Meanwhile, his agent has been in talks with Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Hilal and Neom FC, who are reportedly offering him a deal worth around $40 million a year. Now, Galatasaray wants to know where Osimhen stands so they can move forward with their transfer plans.

