Galatasaray Fans To Raise Cash For Osimhen Transfer

Share

Galatasaray fans plan to raise part of the cash for the transfer of Victor Osimhen at the end of the season.

According to Fanatik, Osimhen has become a fans’ favourite and the fans themselves plan to reward his loyalty to the Istanbul giants by coming up with part of the cash to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Osimhen will cost 75 million euros in the summer. In January, Napoli already rejected a 65 Million Euros bid from Galatasaray for the Super Eagles striker.

Osimhen rejected offers from top European clubs like Manchester United to keep his word that he will see through his loan spell at Galatasaray.

Share

Please follow and like us: