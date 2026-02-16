Galatasaray Denies Receiving Any Bid For Osimhen

The management of Galatasaray has revealed that they have not received any offers for Victor Osimhen and have no intention of selling him, amid a fresh wave of interest in the Nigerian striker.

New Telegraph reports that Barcelona are one of the clubs that have been linked with the Nigerian striker.

The Blaugrana are said to have relaunched their pursuit of Osimhen with a renewed approach for the Galatasaray forward this summer.

The Catalan giants reportedly view the Nigerian international as a successor to veteran striker Robert Lewandowski, whose role is gradually being scaled back, according to reports by Haberlisin.

According to Taktikmania podcaster Arda Özkurt, the Turkish champions are keen to keep their prized asset, while Barcelona and other interested clubs have yet to make any formal offers.

“I asked the Galatasaray side if there is any interest in Osimhen. Response: We haven’t received any offers, and we have no intention of selling,” Özkurt posted on X.

“Osimhen also has no plans to leave. The intentions of those spreading these rumours are not good,” he added.

According to other reports, despite their desire to hold on to their star striker, Galatasaray have quietly placed a price tag on Osimhen should Barcelona or any other European heavyweight push seriously for his signature.

Reports indicate the Turkish club would begin negotiations at around €80m, a figure that would represent a profit on the €75m they reportedly paid to make his move permanent from Napoli earlier this season.

Osimhen is contracted to Galatasaray until 2029, giving the club strong negotiating power as well as the flexibility to strike a deal if the right offer arrives.

The 27-year-old has scored nine goals in 16 league appearances so far this season, despite being away for the Africa Cup of Nations between December and January, where he netted four goals and registered two assists in Nigeria’s bronze-winning campaign.