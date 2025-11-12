Galatasaray Chiefs Hints At Lookman’s Signing

Galatasaray’s General Secretary, Eray Yazgan, on Wednesday hinted at the possibility of adding Ademola Lookman to their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

The Turkish giants had previously made an approach for Lookman during the summer transfer window but were forced to suspend negotiations after Atalanta demanded a hefty €60m transfer fee for the 28-year-old.

While attending an award ceremony, Yazgan was asked about the ‘Lookman transfer’ and he said, “We have a great squad right now, it is quite enough.

“As I said, we are building on it. We will definitely continue to build on it as our coach desires and needs.”

Lookman, the reigning African Footballer of the Year, is also touted to leave Atalanta after his relationship with the club broke down again.

The Nigerian went on strike in the summer over a failed transfer to Inter Milan.

He was recently reintegrated into the squad but fell out with former coach Ival Juric during last week’s Champions League win at Marseille. Juric grabbed Lookman by the arm after substituting him, and both had to be separated on the touchline.

The coach has, however, been sacked and replaced by Raffaele Palladino, but Lookman’s future remains uncertain.

His current contract with the Serie A side runs until June 2027, meaning any deal for his signature would require significant investment.