Galatasaray Chase Points To Ajax

Ajax may have the capacity to surprise Galatasaray in the Champions League today as the Turks head to Amsterdam heavily favoured for this league phase clash. Okan Buruk’s men were held to a 0-0 home draw by Trabzonspor last weekend and may have lost a little momentum from what has been a superb start to the campaign.

A combination of woodwork, semi-automated offsides and Andre Onana kept them at bay at RAMS Park on Saturday but they will fancy their chances of scoring against a poor Ajax team by recent and traditional standards. Jonny Heitinga’s side failed to turn their dominance into three points against Heerenveen on Saturday and almost found a way to lose the game as the visitors grew in confidence in the latter stages.

They lack leadership on the pitch and their attacking play is characterised by bad decisions in the final third. But they should not be totally discounted from getting a result at home against a team of very poor travellers. Galatasaray have failed to win any of their six European away games since the start of last season.

Their excellent home form, which has already brought them wins against Liverpool and Bodo/ Glimt this term, is in sharp contrast to an away record that features a 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt this season and a 4-1 loss at AZ last spring.

The Turkish champions also lost 2-1 on their last visit to Johan Cruijff Arena with Osminhen on the scoresheet. The Nigerian has scored in his last seven European games for the club and should ensure they get on the board in a game which could easily finish 2-1 either way.