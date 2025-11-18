Galatasaray Await MRI Results As Osimhen Faces Fitness Race

Victor Osimhen’s injury during Nigeria’s World Cup qualifying clash against Democratic Congo has cast doubt over his availability for Galatasaray in the upcoming Fenerbahçe derby.

The striker was forced off at halftime after experiencing pain in his leg, raising concerns about a possible muscle or hamstring issue.

According to journalist Ali Naci Küçük, the severity of the injury will only be conf i r m e d after an MRI scan scheduled upon Osimhen’s return to Istanbul.

Osimhen reportedly informed Galatasaray officials that he struggled to walk after the match, explaining why he could not continue.

While his determination to feature in the World Cup was evident, the pain was too significant to ignore. Küçük suggested that even in the best-case scenario, Osimhen would require at least 10–12 days of treatment followed by a training period, making his participation in the December 1 derby highly unlikely.

He is expected to miss games against Gençlerbirligi and Union Saint-Gillois, with his chances of starting against Fenerbahçe described as no better than fifty-fifty.